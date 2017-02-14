Valentine's Day: Simple Hair, Makeup Hacks To Woo Your Beau

New Delhi: With Valentine's day today, it's time to check simple makeup and hair hacks that can create a lasting impression on your loved one.

Sushma Khan, National Creative Director - Makeup, Lakmé Salon gives you makeup hacks to make you look date-ready!

* Illuminate throughout your date using a highlighter. It is a quick way to make your face appear slimmer and takes away attention from the wider areas of your cheeks

* Maximise your eyelashes to create some elongated drama. Use an eyelash curler and top it up with 2-3 coats of voluminous mascara. To add an edgier look, opt for a dark blue or purple mascara that will surely steal the limelight

* Give yourself a flush with the right blush. Choose a formula that looks natural, sheer and is easy to blend and you will see the difference it will make to your complexion

* Go bold with a fuchsia shade in pink or a deep red. The important thing to remember is to never line your lips with a darker lip liner. Make sure your lipstick and lip liner colour matches

Shailesh Moolya, National Creative Director - Hair, Lakmé Salon shares a few hair tips that will leave you set to impress!

* Make a lasting impression by using simple embellishments or even flowers as hair accessories that will flaunt your feminine beauty.

* To add a bit of romance to your open hair, take any one section of your side hair and braid them or grab more eyeballs using the goddess braid style

* For a quick fix-me-up, pinch and pull twisted pieces of hair outwards for volume and place against crown of head and pin. Repeat these on the opposite side as well

* If you're into no fuss and want a flirty look go in for hair with texture. Spray your hair with a lot of volume boost spray, curl your hair with a tong and comb it after with a brush. Voila!

* You can never go wrong with a stylish ponytail. Pin two bobby pins on you rubber band below your ponytail. This will keep your ponytail perky and give it an extra lift