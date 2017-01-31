countdown To Budget 2017
Vishnu Vishal Blessed with Baby Boy
Popular Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal became a proud father on Tuesday. He and his wife Rajini were blessed with a boy.
Chennai: Popular Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal became a proud father on Tuesday. He and his wife Rajini were blessed with a boy.
"Thank you God for this precious moment of our lives. Boy it is for me and Rajini. Need all the positivity and love," Vishnu wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.
Vishnu and Rajini, daughter of actor K. Natraj, tied the knot on December 2, 2011. This is the couple's first child.
Known for starring in films such as Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu, Jeeva and ace Indru Netru Naalai, Vishnu is currently shooting Tamil actioner Cinderella.
He made his debut as producer with last year's sleeper hit Velainu Vandhutta Velaikkaran, and has commissioned two projects that are in the pipeline.
