When a Pro-Donald Trump Fashion Statement Took Over The Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Joy Villa, a singer who has sung songs such as Get Your Freedom and Vagabonds, made herself stand out with her fashion pick at the Grammys this year. The 25-year-old singer arrived at the 59th edition of Grammy Awards in a white cape and soon tore it off to unveil the blue statement dress. Adorned with the statement 'Make America Great Again' in the front and 'Trump' printed on the lower back near the seams of her dress, the ensemble was one of its kind.

Image: AP Images

Considering that the trend of anti-Donald Trump speeches has taken over award ceremonies, one would like to count the dress as a part of it too. But contrary to popular wave, the singer supports Trump and decided to wear this dress as an ode to the President.

Andre Soriano, who shared the image on Instagram, wrote, "The Annual 59th Grammy Awards @realDonaldTrump @JoyVilla A Tribute OUR President Of The United States Of America #MAGA #trumptrain #usa #Peace#Love #Glamour #Fashion".

The Annual 59th Grammy Awards @realDonaldTrump @JoyVilla A Tribute OUR President Of The United States Of America #MAGA #trumptrain #usa #Peace #Love #Glamour #Fashion A photo posted by Andre Soriano (@officialandresoriano) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:41pm PST



Joy, who is pretty active on social media, penned down why she opted for a dress like this. "Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself. thank you to all of my supporters and fellow believers. Life is about living free and loving it. Be your beautiful selves tonight! dr as by @officialandresoriano makeup by @nicholerayartistry Publicist: @mwprinc #grammys2017 #love #happygrammysday #joyvillagrammys #joyvilla".

This was probably one of the very few stands in favour of Trump as most celebrities including host James Corden, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Paris Jackson indirectly slammed Trump in their speeches.