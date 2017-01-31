You Just Can't Resist These Delectable Hara Bhara Kebabs

There is a reason why the number of tourists visiting Rajasthan sees a sudden spurt during winters. For some royalty is best seen during the season, for others, it is the best time to explore the deserts and forts and palaces. If Rajasthan is the perfect place for you to be in the winter, then what better option than a comfy stay in Pushkar.

During my stay at Orchard Hospitality, I not only enjoyed the luxuries of a popular swiss cottage tent resort, but also had the chance to dig into the most luscious organic fare.

While there was just about everything – popular delicacies – Dal Baati Churma, Ker Sangri, Gatte ki Subzi, Rajasthani Kadi – from the Land of Maharajas, I was quite impressed with the perfection with which the chefs whipped up the delectable Hara Bhara Kebab.

Made of spinach, channe ki dal, the dish wasn’t just about good taste, but also about a high nutrients level.

We leave you with the video that we shot while the chef cooked the hot kebabs for me.