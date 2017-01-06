Om Puri Passes Away at 66: 10 Inspiring Quotes By the Veteran Actor

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri died on Friday morning of a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai. He was 66.

Born on 18 October 1950, the actor was known for his performances not just in Bollywood but also in Pakistani, British, and Hollywood movies.

Om Puri, along with actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, was credited for being part of parallel, new-wave cinema that brought change in the film industry back in the 1980s.

Here are a few inspirational quotes by the actor: