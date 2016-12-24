4 Delicious Ways To Help You Relish Your Usual Fries

New Delhi: Have you ever tasted chocolicious fries or strawberry fries? Well, you don't have to be a master chef to make them, and give a different zing to the humble snack, says an expert.

Chef Tushar from McCain Foods India has listed different ways to make a quick snack in minutes.

* Chocolicious fries: Ever tried these? Get the pack of frozen fries from your freezer and fry them for three minutes. Now, generously pour hot liquid chocolate and fold them in. We bet, the salty taste of fries folded in warm sweet chocolate sauce will give you the much dreamt of warmth in cold weather.

* Strawberry fries: Yup, that's right! Fry your golden strips of delight for three minutes and fold them in dollops of strawberry syrup. You will experience the melt in the mouth goodness of salt and tang. Want to go a bit creative, sprinkle finely chopped fresh strawberries and surprise your taste buds with occasional tangy granules.

* Cheesy fries: Fry them for three minutes. Sprinkle grated cheese in hot just-out-of-frying-pan fries. Watch the cheese melt and fold it in.

* Play with Mayo: Take four spoons of mayo in four different bowls. Add chilli garlic sauce to one, mustard sauce to second, mint sauce to third and lemon juice and garlic to fourth bowl. Voila! You've got four different flavoured mayo dips to relish your fries.