5 Pairs of Shoes Every Working Woman Should Own

New Delhi: Who says that shoes meant for office are boring? Instead, there are a plethora of styles that are extremely classy for a highly-appealing and confident professional look. Try for block-heeled or flaunt wonderful wedges at work, says an expert.

Expert Juan Pablo Malaver has shared five shoes every working woman should own.

* Neutral palettes: A pair of beige, brown or tan footwear is a must in your arsenal for its versatility. Be it pumps, wedges, ballerinas or loafers, a neutral tone in any style ensures a subtle and elegant look.

*Low to medium height block heels: Block-heeled closed footwear looks uber-chic with formal classics. Carry yourself with all the flair as you stand tall in these heels and impress everyone around with your smart and confident look.

*Patent leather loafers: Sleek style loafers in brown, beige or black colours with metal detailing also add class to your look in a jiffy. Be it straight-cut pants, pencil skirts or loose-fit trousers, these loafers are sure to complement your professional look in the swankiest manner.

*Wonderful wedges: Not just style, wedges ensure extreme comfort all day long. Wedge heels look great with almost all the formal ensembles and can lend a confident look to the wearer.

*Classic black: Investing in timeless pieces won't let you regret ever. A pair of black footwear is a must-have for every professional woman as it gels with almost every outfit and simultaneously gives an elegant appeal.