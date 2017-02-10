5 Points To Keep In Mind Before Choosing a Night Cream

New Delhi: Night time is when one's skin gets the maximum rest, repair and time to rejuvenate. So always remember to wash and deep cleanse your face before you apply your night time moisturiser for the best results. But how do you decide what constitutes a good moisturiser?

Divya Mehta, co-founder of skincare brand Epique, shares tips to keep in mind when deciding on a good night cream:

* It doesn't need to have the word ‘night' to describe it: The difference between a night cream and any other is that it doesn't have UV protection or any sunscreen ingredients in it. Hence you don't necessarily need to use a cream that uses the word ‘night' to define it. So long as the cream does not contain sunscreen, works well with your skin type and is rich in active ingredients, you are good to go!

* High concentration of active ingredients: Look for components such as boswellia serrata, coffee bean extract, centella asiatica, andrographis, liquorice, coleus forskolin, horse chestnut, oils, vitamins like E and C and other antioxidants to name a few (in your night crème). In addition to these, actives need to be highly concentrated to address specific mature skin issues.

* Deep penetrating and light weight in texture: Ensure the cream texture is light, penetrates deeply and is comfortable for your skin. Try avoiding creams that sit on the skin's surface and don't get absorbed well, causing the skin to feel oily.

* Choose a night cream that is compatible with your skin type: This step may require some trial and error. Whether your skin is oily, dry or combination, there is a perfect solution for you out there. Find a moisturizer that is compatible with your specific skin type. Try testing the cream on the back of your hand before you buy it. The product should sink into your skin easily and leave a dewy look. That is a good sign that this cream may work well for you.

* What to avoid: Avoid creams that contain synthetic fragrances and colorants as these type of ingredients can actually dry out and irritate your skin. A good night time moisturizer should also be free of parabens, allergens and harmful chemical ingredients. Definitely avoid alcohol based creams if you suffer from sensitive skin issues like eczema, rosacea, contact dermatitis etc.

* Ensure the night cream has no UV filters: Ensure the night cream does not contain sunscreen ingredients such as zinc oxide and other UV filters. A moisturizer containing SPF is supposed to be used in the daytime to avoid any sun damage. Night creams are needed to ensure complete repair and restoration of the skin.