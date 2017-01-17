5 Tips For Men to Battle Skin Problems

With men becoming increasingly conscious about their looks, it can help to give specific attention to skin care, says an expert.

Using a natural face moisturiser and using right products can take care of the issues, says Josh Meyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Brickell Men's products. Some tips:

1. Dry skin: Cold, dry air saps the moisture from your skin. The result is tight, flaky skin. It feels uncomfortable and does not look good at all. Prevent dehydration with a natural face moisturiser. For the best results, choose a natural, oil-free product that absorbs quickly. Most guys should use face moisturiser twice daily - once in the morning and then again at night before going to bed. It will hydrate your skin, keeping you feeling fresh throughout the day.

2. If you are going to be outside, remember that the sun can dry out and damage your skin even during winter. The heat is not what causes trouble, it's those insidious UV rays. Always wear sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher if you will spend over 30 minutes outdoors.

3. Shave irritation: Cold, dry conditions make shave irritation much worse. If you don't have a beard, you will need to take extra precautions to prevent razor bumps, redness, and itchiness.

Try exfoliating your skin before you shave. It will stand your hair away from your skin, reducing the chances of razor bumps. Exfoliating eliminates the layer of dead skin that can clog pores and cause irritation. Switch to a safety razor and use a lotion-based shave cream for the best results.

Multi-blade razors can make razor bumps worse. They get too close to the skin and increase the chances of hairs twisting back under the skin. Finish with an alcohol-free aftershave to soothe your skin and protect it from bacteria.

4. Cracked hands: Use a natural hand lotion that hydrates skin without leaving a thick, oily residue. Unscented lotions are best if you have sensitive skin.

5. Chapped lips: The pain of chapped (or worse, cracked) lips is no fun. But it's something almost all guys have been through during the winter.

Prevent the pain and damage by using lip balm. Organic lip balm is best since you don't want to be placing harsh chemicals so close to your mouth. Keep it with you throughout the day and reapply generously to keep your lips safe from the cold.