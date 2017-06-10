6 Easy Hairdos For Instant Wedding Plans

New Delhi: Go for low bun, hairband braid or just accessorise your hairdo right to get ready for an instant wedding plan, say experts.

Sidhika Gupta, Fashion Head, ROPOSO - a social media fashion platform, and Javed Khan, Creative Head, Be U Salons, share some easy to make hairstyles.

* Low bun: Tie the hair close to your nape in a ponytail, then roll your hair upwards in a bun and fix it with U-shaped hairpins. Fan the hair-bun evenly on both sides using your fingers tips.

* Hairband braid: For braiding, try skipping conditioning after shampoo. It might seem odd, but it makes a lot of difference in holding the braid better. Hairband braid is the sleekest way to keep your locks away from your face. Create tight braids with under each ear, wrap it across the edge of your hairline, and secure to back of the neck with bobby pins.

* Pixie: A pixie cut is a hairstyle generally short on the back and sides of the head and slightly longer on the top. You can accessorise this haircut with a headband.

* Double French twists: If you have thick hair make it a double with the double French twist; pump up the volume with a sock French twist; or take the easy route and do a messy French twist. Accessorise with fresh or silk flowers.

* Princess braids: A simple yet elegant way to make your hair look fresh. Just take a small front section on the right and braid back close to the head. Anchor the braid to your hair with a bobby pin and repeat on the opposite side. Accessories with hair pins to cover up the bobby pins.

* French braid: French braid hairstyles are timeless classics and they're picture perfect for so many occasions. From classy affairs in the evening and weddings to relaxed days around town, French braids will accompany and complement your every outfit.