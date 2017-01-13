6 Fashion Trends to Look Forward to in 2017

It's time to look forward to statement sleeves, banker stripes and fashion picks from the 1980s this season, says an expert.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik, shares the trends that will make it big.

Ruffles: Ruffles will be the trend of 2017. It gives a romantic vibe to your outfit. It is time to go for structured high-fashion ruffles with wearability.

Belts: Another trend not to be missed are the belts that flatter your waist. It gives an extra edge to your outfit.

Bralettes: Bralettes will be a summer favourite. It can be layered over and under your attire.

Power shoulder: Puffed shoulder sleeves, or ballooning around the forearm, this trend is here to stay and give an arty vibe.

Pretty florals: Florals have always been in fashion past few years. This time they are split into abstract and realistic prints and both are equally intriguing.

Statement sleeves: Statement sleeves are going to be one of the biggest trends of 2017. While cold shoulders dominated the 2016, statement sleeve trend has been trickled down from them and the bohemian trend. Look out for poet's sleeves, bishop's sleeves, gigot sleeves, sleeves trimmed with fluttering fabric accents, or sleeves with cut-outs.

Banker stripes: Inspired by Wall Street but tweaked and tinkered to work for this season, bankers stripes are storming this season. From horizontal to vertical to thick and thin lines, stripes are clearly going far beyond the classic navy and white nauticals.

Fashion from 1980 era: The 1980's trend came back with a bang. Trends like grunge, wild pants, acid wash, big hairdo, and all the flashy colours with extreme sparkles. They sure have a big influence on the coming spring season.

White shirt dress: A new way to wear white is to go all white. Modest necklines and roomy sleeves are a must here. Flattering waistlines and high low hemlines add an oomph factor to the dress.