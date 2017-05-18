Out of many things that Chetan Bhagat's current heroine Shraddha Kapoor is irking fans with, the worst is, probably her recent fashion choices. The actress has shocked everyone with her bizarre outfits, mismatched accessories, and even worse footwears, during the rounds of Half Girlfriend promotions. Every time she stepped out, one wondered who her stylist is or at times, the thoughts quickly ran to question the mere existence of one.

Bollywood celebrities usually put in extra care to dress up when their film is around the corner - not just during the official promotional events but also during the casual outings around that time. The actress, who shot to fame with Aashiqui 2, has never really had an impeccable fashion sense but managed to turn heads with her minimalist picks in the past. But this time, the outfits have cast a dry fashion spell in Shraddha's life, or so it seems.

Apart from her lousy outfits, the fact that she either sported Kohlapuris or strappy sandals with no matter what she wore - caught the fancy of many. And definitely, not in a good way.

As the film is set to hit the theaters tomorrow, here are some of the outfits from her promotion spree that we'd never want Shraddha to repeat - neither off-screen nor on-screen.

She chose a Sandro black mini dress and teamed it up with blue pumps. While everything else looks fine, it's a little unreasonable to take the concept of 'matching' to this level. From eyes, to sleeve-ends to pumps - the tint of blue took down what could have been one of her best looks.

Image: Yogen Shah

In another appearance, she chose to wear Osman separates. Waist up, the look seems to be fine, but waist down, the footwear screams a fashion disaster.

Image: Yogen Shah

She chose a Luisa Beccaria powder blue dress for an event and even though there's nothing technically wrong with the outfit, it somehow doesn't sync with Shraddha's vibe and turned out to be an awkward choice of sorts.

In quite an offbeat appearance at the airport, Shraddha turned up in a black denim and a maroon top. Why she chose that look we'll never know!

Image: Yogen Shah

Deme camouflage midi-dress is what she chose for a recent event and took the look down by several notches when she teamed up those strappy sandals with it.

Image: Yogen Shah

It takes a special skill to ruin a graphic pullover for the starters but it even takes something more to sport an off-white on white combination with a pair of kohlapuris.