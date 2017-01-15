LIVE

POWEReD BY
»
2-min read

62nd JIO Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Lead The Fashion Game

News18.com

First published: January 15, 2017, 10:06 AM IST | Updated: 6 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
62nd JIO Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Lead The Fashion Game
Image: Instagram/ Filmfare, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

The red carpet of 62nd JIO Filmfare Awards was packed with some of the most interesting Bollywood looks. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon and various other celebrities turned up in full galore. The veteran leading ladies including Sridevi, Shabana Azmi also graced the red carpet. Some sported a series of trending ensembles, others took the feminine gown game up a notch. High slits, bold cuts and subtle shimmer ruled the big night!

We bring you some of the best-dressed celebrities of the star-studded evening.

Alia Bhatt in Prabal Gurung

Jacqueline Fernandez in Ali Younes Couture

Just the one shade of grey for me! Thanks @aliyounescouture @tanghavri @shaanmu #filmfareawards2017

A video posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Sonam Kapoor in Elie Saab Couture

I felt like a princess! Thank you @eliesaabworld !

A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on

Evelyn Sharma in Sharnita Nandwana

Parineeti Chopra in Mark Bumgarner

Diana Penty in Alfazairy

@dianapenty looks lovely as she takes the red carpet at the #JioFilmfareAwards.

A photo posted by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

Sridevi

Her A-game still on point, Sridevi stuns on the red carpet at the #JioFilmfareAwards.

A photo posted by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

Saiyami Kher in Amit Aggarwal

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

From Our Network

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.