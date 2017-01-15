62nd JIO Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Lead The Fashion Game
Image: Instagram/ Filmfare, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
The red carpet of 62nd JIO Filmfare Awards was packed with some of the most interesting Bollywood looks. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon and various other celebrities turned up in full galore. The veteran leading ladies including Sridevi, Shabana Azmi also graced the red carpet. Some sported a series of trending ensembles, others took the feminine gown game up a notch. High slits, bold cuts and subtle shimmer ruled the big night!
We bring you some of the best-dressed celebrities of the star-studded evening.
Alia Bhatt in Prabal Gurung
Jacqueline Fernandez in Ali Younes Couture
Sonam Kapoor in Elie Saab Couture
Evelyn Sharma in Sharnita Nandwana
Parineeti Chopra in Mark Bumgarner
Diana Penty in Alfazairy
Sridevi
Saiyami Kher in Amit Aggarwal
Recommended For You
- Melbourne ODIAustralia vs Pakistan Live Score: Smith, Wade Fightback For Hosts
- in the netHow Bed-ridden Sumit Became 'Crazy Sumit' of Kiss-and-Run Videos
- Oops!Vin Diesel Calls Ranveer Deepika's Boyfriend And Her Smile Just Confirms It!
- The Next GalaxySamsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know
- wedding bellsYogeshwar Dutt's Golden Gesture, Accepts Re 1 as Dowry