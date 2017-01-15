First published: January 15, 2017, 10:06 AM IST | Updated: 6 mins ago

The red carpet of 62nd JIO Filmfare Awards was packed with some of the most interesting Bollywood looks. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon and various other celebrities turned up in full galore. The veteran leading ladies including Sridevi, Shabana Azmi also graced the red carpet. Some sported a series of trending ensembles, others took the feminine gown game up a notch. High slits, bold cuts and subtle shimmer ruled the big night!

We bring you some of the best-dressed celebrities of the star-studded evening.

Alia Bhatt in Prabal Gurung

And I took the black lady home tonight! Thank you Chaubey! Thank you Phantom & Balaji! The reason I got this script @shahidkapoor. Bebo.. Diljit! Love you Karan!!!!! Go team Udta Punjab Oh oh oh and THANK YOU FILMFARE wohoooooooooo #jiofilmfareawards A photo posted by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Jacqueline Fernandez in Ali Younes Couture

Just the one shade of grey for me! Thanks @aliyounescouture @tanghavri @shaanmu #filmfareawards2017 A video posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:56am PST

Sonam Kapoor in Elie Saab Couture

I felt like a princess! Thank you @eliesaabworld ! A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

Evelyn Sharma in Sharnita Nandwana

Parineeti Chopra in Mark Bumgarner

Ladyyyy thanks for giving me my princess moment today!! I love you @sanjanabatra In @markbumgarner for Filmfare today!! HMU @gohar__shaikh @heemadattani A photo posted by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:49am PST

Diana Penty in Alfazairy

@dianapenty looks lovely as she takes the red carpet at the #JioFilmfareAwards. A photo posted by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Sridevi

Her A-game still on point, Sridevi stuns on the red carpet at the #JioFilmfareAwards. A photo posted by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Saiyami Kher in Amit Aggarwal