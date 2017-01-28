8 Tips To Take Care Of Carpets, Rugs

New Delhi: Having trouble cleaning your rugs and carpets? Use a light vacuum and avoid keeping furniture with razor sharp legs on top of them, says an expert.

Aditya Gupta, expert on rugs and carpets, The Rug Republic, has shared regular rug care tips that will enable your rug to maintain its original appearance and style for years:

* Clean your rug regularly, use light vacuum - it prevents impurities from becoming embedded in the rug. You can also use walk-off mats at all entrances to absorb soil and moisture.

* In case of water or liquid spillage, place towels or cloth over wet area and put pressure with a heavy object and leave overnight.

* Rugs should be dried on both front and back sides.

* When keeping a rug for a long time, it must be rolled with the front side and kept with cloth wrapping, and not folded.

* Avoid keeping furniture with razor sharp legs on top of a rug.

* Remove as much of food leaks as possible by rubbing gently with a spoon or dull knife.

* Rotate or re-position your rug every six months to enable even wear and fading on the surface and extend the life of the rug.

* Once in every two years consider expert cleaning service.