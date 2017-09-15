A Man's Guide To Fit And Style Khakis

Are you a fan of khaki but confused how to team this handloom spun differently every time you wear it? Experts suggest some nice and easy ways to look different in such garments for every occasion.Sandeep Khapra, Design Head of men's wear, at Max Fashion lists the ways to wear Khaki differently.* When going for a more formal look, choose a pair made with a fine, lightweight twill and trouser-like tailoring - a leg that tapers to the ankle, and possibly features details like a tab closure and cuffs. Pair your khaki color trousers with a crisp white or blue shirt, navy blue blazer, Brown Derby or Brogues and leather belt matching to the shoes.* For a striking look that's between semi-formal and very casual, try wearing a button-down shirt. You can also try a khaki cotton suit with a white oxford shirt and a knit tie or the no tie look. This suit is quite versatile. Unlike other suits, you can mix and match the top and bottom, and wear them as separate pieces, creating a host of other outfits.* When dressing up Khaki with a leather jacket or sports coat, opt for an untucked shirt to match the casual nature of your pants.Amitabh Suri, Chief Operating Officer at Indian Terrain also doles out tips to make your Khaki work for all occasions.* When going for a more dressed up look, choose a pair of printed Khaki tailored from stretch fabric with smart detailing. Pair these with a garment dyed shirt, brogues, horn sunglasses and a heavy vintage watch to complete the look.* For that perfect office wear ensemble, opt for the smart waist band chino that can be your perfect working partner. The easily adjustable smart waistband is tailored to move with you through the day. Furthermore, the fabric is dyed with High IQ dyes which retain colors remarkably well. Style this trouser with our line of constructed shirts to craft that perfect look for clean office attire.* If you are one of those who has an active lifestyle and would ride to work, the cycling chino is the ideal bet for you.* Khaki match best with more casual, less structured sports coats paired with a solid shirt. Accessorise this look with a leather belt and boots for perfect dressed up look.* Pair the Khaki with an untucked shirt for a comfortable yet stylish outfit for a perfect relaxed day.