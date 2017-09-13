Adah Sharma To Walk For Jayanthi Ballal At Mysore Fashion Week

Actress Adah Sharma will be seen walking for designer Jayanthi Ballal at the fourth edition of the Crocs Mysore Fashion Week which will be held from September 15-17 in Mysore.Adah will walk the ramp on September 16, where Ballal will showcase her Kanchivaram collection with a modern touch."My work highlights the traditional jewellery in excess of the couture based on the rich heritage and culture of Mysore. Few of the designs have a contemporary touch that will appeal more to the younger generation. The fourth season promises much more innovative splendour style and the never before seen spirit of fashion," Ballal said in a statement.As an ode to the rich cultural heritage of Mysore, the designer has come up with a line of designs that will feature heritage jewellery created on saris.Celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Gauahar Khan, Tisca Chopra, Bruna Abdullah, Sharmila Mandre, Raveena Tandon have adorned her designs in the past.