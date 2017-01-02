Adele, Simon Konecki To Get Married in Britain

London: Singer Adele and her partner Simon Konecki have shelved plans to marry in the US, and instead, they will exchange wedding vows in Britain.

According to the Sunday People, Adele and Konecki wanted to get married in the US over Christmas 2016. But friends say the wedding didn't happen because Konecki's relatives couldn't get to Los Angeles during the festive season, reports mirror.co.uk.

They secretly got engaged in October last year after five years together.

A source said: "As it was such short notice, people already had plans. Adele and Simon are very family-oriented and wanted those closest to them there on their special day so they decided to postpone getting married."

"A wedding is still very much on the horizon, but where and when haven't been decided yet."

A US wedding could be completely off the cards as Adele and Konecki, who have son Angelo, four, are considering something closer to home so they can have all their family around them.

The couple, who were introduced to each other by singer Ed Sheeran, are keen to involve Konecki's nine-year-old daughter.

Adele will be back in Britain after March, when she finishes her Australia and New Zealand tour, and the nuptials can be expected soon after that.

East Sussex is one of the wedding locations now on the list, as it's where Simon's family are from, added the source.