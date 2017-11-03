Adidas Unveils New N.E.R.D. Collection

Adidas Originals has teamed up with funk rock band N.E.R.D. on a capsule fashion collection launching this week.The sportswear giant took to Instagram to announce the news, revealing that the project -- titled the 'Training Gear' collection -- was inspired by the individual styles of the band members Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley. Visuals of select menswear and womenswear pieces from the collaboration reveal caps, shorts, socks, a hoodie, a backpack and a sports bra -- all covered in variations of a vibrant, colorful motif. The entire collection spans 88 pieces, WWD reports, and will launch on November 4 at California's ComplexCon before going global on November 6.For group member Pharrell, the project is the latest of several highly publicized Adidas collaborations -- the last installment dropping earlier this year in the form of a 'Human Race' fashion and accessories collection that included the 'Tennis Hu' sneaker.The news marks a busy week for N.E.R.D., who also made a musical comeback on Wednesday with the release of a new single 'Lemon,' featuring Rihanna.