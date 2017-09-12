5 Indian Attires You Would Want To Steal From Aditi's Wardrobe This Festive Season
Besides acting, the one thing that Aditi Rao Hydari has become synonymous with is impeccable style.
(Photo: Aditi Rao Hydari/ Yogen Shah)
This festive season if you are looking for some style inspiration, especially with regards to Indian traditional outfits, look no further than to the Hindi film industry actress Aditi Rao Hydari, whose flawless style might just be the answer to all your confusion.
While Aditi may not be among the A-list Bollywood celebrities, the gorgeous star is building up her career fabulously one step at a time. And besides acting, the one thing that the diva has become synonymous with is impeccable style.
From magazine cover shoots to walking the ramp for distinguished designers, Aditi has been in high demand in the fashion world, courtesy her looks and confidence in front of the cameras.
The Bhoomi actor, who has been in the industry for over a decade, has rarely disappointed the fashion police with her sartorial choices. In fact, she is one among a few other females actors in the industry who can pull off western, fusion and Indian wear with the same panache.
And although the actress can pull off a casual and an indo-western avatar, Indian traditional wear, in particular is something that has got Aditi a lot of praise every time she dons it and makes an appearance.
Recently, the actress made quite a few public appearances sporting traditional Indian attires and looked stunning in each of them. The B-town beauty, who has been blessed with flawless facial features, has time and again proved that she can rock an Indian wear like no other.
Take a look.
Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi sported a Label Anushree outfit exuding boho vibes with her glam layered look. The actress wore a printed crop top with off-white wide-legged pants which she teamed with a long printed jacket. The diva teamed her outfit with lovely oxidized silver accessories, winged eyeliner and a dash of pink on her lips.
Credit: @Sanam Ratansi
Credit: @Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi looked stunning during the Eid celebrations recently when she posed for the shutterbugs in a white skirt and a matching embroidered white peplum anarkali kurta by Sukriti and Akriti. Silver accessories from Aquamarine, traditional juttis and minimal makeup with her open tresses rounded off the actress's look.
Credit: @Sanam Ratansi
Aditi looked like sunshine in a yellow Myoho traditional outfit which she donned for Ganapati celebrations recently. Statement jhumkas and a ring, red lips and traditional juttis rounded off her look.
Credit: @Sanam Ratansi
The actress looked gorgeous in a pastel, blush pink coloured patyala salwaar kameez by Sukriti and Akriti for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Credit: @Sanam Ratansi
The actress made thousands go weak in the knees as she posed for the photographers in an Anita Dongre hand embroidered paired with tulle skirt during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The ensemble was from the deisgner's Tree of Love collection which was showcased at FDCI India Couture Week a couple of months ago. Aditi paired her garment with jhumkas and a ring, minimal makeup, juttis and rounded her look with a low bun with center parting.
Credit: @Aditi Rao Hydari
