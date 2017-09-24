Adriana Lima is Obsessed with Mascara
Adriana Lima also confessed to having a "disgusting" beauty habit, which involves smearing her hair with avocado, but she insists the results are worth it.
(Photo: Reuters)
Model Adriana Lima spends her days off applying mascara "over and over and over" and loves watching it trickle down her face in the shower.
"My favourite thing is applying mascara. I love mascara on the eyes. I like it to be very black, and I like when you just apply lots of layers. So on my days off, I just apply over and over and over. When I shower, the mascara runs over my skin, I wipe it off, and I apply it on top again. I absolutely love it," Lima told InStyle magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She also confessed to having a "disgusting" beauty habit, which involves smearing her hair with avocado, but she insists the results are worth it.
Lima said: "You guys are going to think this is disgusting. People don't understand. I tend to really take care of my hair, but it's very dry, so I do hair masks. You choose whatever is your favorite conditioner or hair mask, whatever, and then you take one avocado -- I am not joking.
"You mash the avocado, you mix with whatever conditioner you have, you put it on your hair, and you put on a shower cap for like 15 minutes. When you wash it off, your hair is gonna be shiny, shiny, shiny!"
