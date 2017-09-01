Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Renew Their Wedding Vows In Sri Lanka

Happy third Anniversary my beloved, thank you for the best three years of my life so far. ❤️❤️❤️ #bliss #celestial #love #twinflame A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj have tied the knot for the second time in an intimate and beautiful wedding affair. Their destination wedding took place in Sri Lanka. The couple had tied the knot at a private ceremony on June 11, 2014. However, they never did the wedding ceremonies which they saved for a later date.Nin Dusanj, a London-based Punjabi who works in Hong Kong is also the sister in-law of Kabir Bedi. Nin is the real sister of Kabir’s wife Parveen Dusanj.The wedding pictures had the two look simply royal. Aftab has been sharing pictures with Nin in the past but the recent one is special. Aftab looked dapper in a white kurta with pink collars and silver work with pyjamas and a turban. On the other hand, Nin looked heavenly in an ivory coloured lehenga with gold embroidery all over it accessorized with Kundan jewellery.The wedding was attended by family and close friends who flew in to attend the functions. The celebrations took place over a span of two days with a Mehendi and celebration party on the beach on the first day. Aftab entered the venue on an elephant and Nin was carried on a Doli.A while back, the couple even celebrated their third year anniversary. On this, Aftab had shared, "Happy third Anniversary my beloved, thank you for the best three years of my life so far. #bliss #celestial #love #twinflame."That's how their pending wedding ceremonies had us swooning! Every blessing to the couple.