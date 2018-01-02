After Anushka Sharma, Nafisa Ali's Daughter Pia Opts For A Dreamy Sabyasachi Outfit
Nafisa Ali Sodhi's daughter, Pia Sodhi, looked every bit royal in the Sabyasachi lehenga that she sported on her wedding day.
(Photo: Nafisa Ali Sodhi's daughter Pia Sodhi looks resplendent in a Sabyasachi lehenga/ Sabyasachi Instagram account)
While 2017 saw several celebrities taking the plunge, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding was undoubtedly one of the most talked about 'events' of the year. Not only did everyone freak out about the two tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, fans, well-wishers and netizens also discussed how the couple looked, the guests who attended the functions, all while circulating pictures on social media of the duo dancing at their grand post-wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
One of the most important aspects that had netizens talking was the outfits that the two sported for the ceremonies that were held. And while everyone was impressed with Virat's attire for all three functions, discussions on Anushka's Sabyasachi outfits were never ending, especially the bride's choice of lehenga for the D-day.
However, around the same time, same month, veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi's daughter, Pia Sodhi, also got married. And the beautiful bride looked every bit a royal in 'an unusual bird's egg blue lehenga designed in an Indo-Victorian pattern in fine aari taari and zardosi' from Sabyasachi's Devi Collection.
And although there was nothing 'traditional' about the lehenga -- not the color certainly -- the sheer simplicity of the garment and the elegance and sophistication with which Pia carried herself in the ethereal attire, made her look every inch the royal.
Bridal jewellery, maangtika, kaliras and perfect makeup rounded off the stunning bride's look.
What was also striking in Pia's attire was that Sabyasachi, very carefully raised the regal factor in the wedding lehenga by keeping the outfit light-weight and at the same time adding a double dupatta to amp up the look.
It seems like the color red, the quintessential color brides-to-be opt for their wedding lehenga, has now made way for more subtle, eye-pleasing and elegant pastels and unconventional colours. Also, heavy lehengas for wedding are so last season. Light-weight and elegant - the are two words that should describe your wedding outfit this season.
So, brides-to-be, look no further, you have all the wedding fashion inspiration right here.
Credit: @Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Credit: @Kanupriya & Parag
Credit: @Kanupriya & Parag
Credit: @Pia Sodhi
