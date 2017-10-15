AIFW S/S'18 Day 4: Some of the Finest Creations, Themes Showcased

The Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring/Summer 2018's day four on Saturday had Abhi Singh, Bhanuni By Jyoti and EKRU By Ekta and Ruchira showcasing designs that were inspired by barcodes, ikebana - the ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement and global warming.Singh presented Collection "Barcode", the inspiration for which has been gathered from the barcodes which have been meticulously manipulated to give entire range a splendid look, while Bhanuni By Jyoti took inspiration from ikebana to present a collection that has emerged from love and need of the artist to create beautiful forms."Imagine walking through a multicoloured natural carpet adorned with flowers. Detonation of colours, alluring templates of florets and verges tone in to produce this exquisite medley," said the designer.A composition of embroidered and digital tapestry was transformed to create ensembles that were contemporary and trendy to bedeck the modern women. Feminine dresses, delicate, flowy silhouettes, chic shift dresses in chanderi, chiffon satin and georgette were well conceived to create a floral story.Last was EKRU by Ekta & Ruchira for which the showstopper was Anjum Chopra, the former captain of the Indian women Cricket Team.Its Spring/Summer 2018 collection took its inspiration from the life within the brualised yet beautifully charged eco-system and tries to raise awareness to the crisis of global warming."The plant life themed designs speak about the effects of climate change. The dried foliage of falling leaves, the intricate detail seen in the concentric rings of a tree trunk or flowers burnt by the harsh sun rays, all set an inspiration for the collection," said the designers.The silhouettes were supple and airy in lightweight handloom cottons. Supple drapery, wide leg trousers, pleated bottoms, wrap back to knots and tie-ups were highlighted to accentuate the waist lane and increase comfort.A loose fit light embroidered jacket in matka khadi was used for layering."Majority of the separates are made in handloom cotton keeping in mind the organic feel of the collection. Vision of the concept flourish over the fabric through digitally transformed florals."Bartik print on silk chanderi and digital print on a silk muslin is done to achieve a soft feel. The focus is on erecting a collection of various pieces that all feel unique in their own way," said the designers.