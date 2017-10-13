AIFW S/S'18: Day Two Highlighted Varied Trends And Styles

Designers like Ashish Soni, Rina Dhaka, Hemant-Nandita and Pratimaa Pandey and celebrated different facets of style and trends with their designs that had a perfect amalgamation of crafts meeting creativity.Pandey presented her spring-summer 2018 collection titled Leela, inspired from her current state in the life of longing, desires, achievements, freedom, and anger.The collection captured the feeling using breezy striped silks and dobby dotted chanderis and comfortable khadis in all the soft pastel shades. Each garment encapsulated moods moving into the deep dark nights decorated with Parsi, zari and dabka embroidered imagination in contemporary cuts.Explaining the inspiration and the thought behind the collection, the designer said: "If one listens to the trees rustling in the wind at summer evenings silently for a long time, the longing reveals its kernel, its meaning. It is not so much a matter of escaping from one's suffering, though it may seem to be so. It is a longing for home, for our mother, for new metaphors for life. It leads home-(Hermann Hesse)."Brand Ashish N Soni presented All Black Everything at the fashion week in association with Nexa."To mark my 25th year in the world of fashion, I decided to present a collection, which probes the depth and versatility of a restricted palette. At first glance, a restricted black palette may be viewed as limiting. The absence of colour challenges this notion. For me, black contains all colours. It is not a negation of colour. It is an acceptance," Soni said.The designer used the all-black classic evening wear which was married with menswear details on womenswear staples. Classic tuxedos alongside embellished dinner jackets and draped kurtas with knee-length asymmetrically cut short trousers give the layered menswear creations a wearable spin.Next was HONOR 9i-presented show of Hemant-Nandita and Rina Dhaka.Bollywood actor and model Nidhhi Agerwal walked the ramp as the showstopper for Dhaka, who said her designs was to show modern spring/summer concepts using Indian sensibilities yet not being Indian."I'm elated to present my explorer collection for spring summer 2018 in association with Honor," Dhaka said.Then, Patine's spring-summer 2018 ready to wear collection, in association with Nexa, had contemporary silhouettes with an interplay of chikankari interspersed with Bengali kantha embroidery motifs.