GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

AIFW S/S'18: Huemn Showcased Line Influenced By Ambiance

The line comprised of multi-dimensional clothing with pattern and texture.

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIFW S/S'18: Huemn Showcased Line Influenced By Ambiance
Representative Image: Yogen Shah
Designers Shyma Shetty and Pranav Misra of the brand Huemn showcased line influenced by the "socio-economic and political ambience of current times" at Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring-Summer 2018.

"The collection is influenced by the socio-economic and political ambience of our times. Fashion is informed by our emotional response to the environment, as we walk steadily forward to a future that we choose; a future of our making," said Misra.

"In this constantly connected world, we are exposed to stories of unimaginable horror, and also those of unconditional love. There is crime and suffering and then there are heroes worth celebrating," added the designer.

Shetty says that "the ethos of the collection is essentially about sensitizing the desensitized. "Celebrating our wins and acknowledging our losses; speaking up and stepping forward."

The line comprised of multi-dimensional clothing with pattern and texture play to translate a fearless and modern aesthetic. There were day dresses, statement shirts with a strong interjection of vertical of upcycled denim.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES