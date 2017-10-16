AIFW S/S'18: Huemn Showcased Line Influenced By Ambiance

Designers Shyma Shetty and Pranav Misra of the brand Huemn showcased line influenced by the "socio-economic and political ambience of current times" at Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring-Summer 2018."The collection is influenced by the socio-economic and political ambience of our times. Fashion is informed by our emotional response to the environment, as we walk steadily forward to a future that we choose; a future of our making," said Misra."In this constantly connected world, we are exposed to stories of unimaginable horror, and also those of unconditional love. There is crime and suffering and then there are heroes worth celebrating," added the designer.Shetty says that "the ethos of the collection is essentially about sensitizing the desensitized. "Celebrating our wins and acknowledging our losses; speaking up and stepping forward."The line comprised of multi-dimensional clothing with pattern and texture play to translate a fearless and modern aesthetic. There were day dresses, statement shirts with a strong interjection of vertical of upcycled denim.