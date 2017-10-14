AIFWSS'18: Abraham & Thakore Celebrate 25 Years With Elegant Black And White Line

Designer label Abraham & Thakore completed 25 years of their successful journey in the fashion industry with a chic and elegant black and white collection with a hint of blue and mustard in between the show.Abraham & Thakore, as a brand, continued its exploration with both traditional and contemporary silhouette and clothing in this collection and looks at the relationship between stitched and unstitched clothing.The contemporary separates were combined stitched construction in the for of wrap and drape. Also, tailored shapes were combined with the sari, the dupatta, the lungi, amd the dhoti."25 years ago the Abraham & Thakore brand was quietly launched in London at The Conran Shop with a modest collection of hand crafted garments and accessories in black and white," said David Abraham who is the face of the label along with Rakesh Thakore."Still as passionate about hand crafted textiles, this season the wood block becomes a starting point in designs that focus on the irregularity of the hand made textile."We deconstruct the process of creating patterns on surfaces. Rather than incise forms and motifs onto the surface of a wood block, we use the uncarved block to create solid colour surfaces," the designer added.According to him, they contrasted a simple line with the printed solid."We then use the line to create both patterns and surfaces of stripes and florals," said Abraham.