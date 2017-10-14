GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

AIFWSS'18: Abraham & Thakore Celebrate 25 Years With Elegant Black And White Line

Abraham & Thakore, as a brand, continued its exploration with both traditional and contemporary silhouette and clothing in this collection and looks at the relationship between stitched and unstitched clothing.

IANS

Updated:October 14, 2017, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIFWSS'18: Abraham & Thakore Celebrate 25 Years With Elegant Black And White Line
(Photo: Abraham & Thakore showcase their collection at AIFWSS'18/ W Five Communication)
Designer label Abraham & Thakore completed 25 years of their successful journey in the fashion industry with a chic and elegant black and white collection with a hint of blue and mustard in between the show.

Abraham & Thakore, as a brand, continued its exploration with both traditional and contemporary silhouette and clothing in this collection and looks at the relationship between stitched and unstitched clothing.

The contemporary separates were combined stitched construction in the for of wrap and drape. Also, tailored shapes were combined with the sari, the dupatta, the lungi, amd the dhoti.

"25 years ago the Abraham & Thakore brand was quietly launched in London at The Conran Shop with a modest collection of hand crafted garments and accessories in black and white," said David Abraham who is the face of the label along with Rakesh Thakore.

"Still as passionate about hand crafted textiles, this season the wood block becomes a starting point in designs that focus on the irregularity of the hand made textile.

"We deconstruct the process of creating patterns on surfaces. Rather than incise forms and motifs onto the surface of a wood block, we use the uncarved block to create solid colour surfaces," the designer added.

According to him, they contrasted a simple line with the printed solid.

"We then use the line to create both patterns and surfaces of stripes and florals," said Abraham.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Acquitted by HC

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES