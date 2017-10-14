AIFWSS'18: Actor Abhay Deol Turns Showstopper For Rajesh Pratap Singh

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Amazon India Fashion Week Spring Summer'18 Day 3 came to a memorable close with noted designer Rajesh Pratap Singh showcasing his collection inspired by the Nexa palette of black, white and chrome.Besides the fabulous collection, the other highlights of show were actor Abhay Deol and FDCI President Sunil Sethi, who walked the ramp for the designer."I think it is a bit more adventurous than I am," said actor Abhay Deol during the media interaction at the event when asked if the ensemble that he sported on the ramp resonated with his personal style.Architectural in its shape and form, Rajesh's collection was a play of opposites. Black and white, hard and soft, transparent and opaque, hi-tech with handloom and manmade with natural were all juxtaposed to create harmony. Structured shoulders, athleisure pants, a graphic interplay of stripes and prints, the collection experimented with new and interesting materials and silhouettes. Handmade steel sneakers and Indie eyes completed the look.Speaking exclusively to News18.com at the event, designer Rajesh Pratap Singh spoke about design process and elaborated about his collection. He said, "Design is a constant process, it's not about how many days goes into the process, you just keep doing it, hitting against the wall, sometimes it works, that is how it is." "For this collection we tried to work on opposites, whether its stainless steel with paper, all kinds of experiments with wool etc," he added.Talking about the colour story and the inspiration behind it, Rajesh told News18.com, "The collection's colour story is something which is the colour palette of Nexa, it's black and white, so we worked on that. Also, there is chrome and steel which is another part of their colour palette, so we worked on that too."