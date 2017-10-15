"I Thoroughly Enjoyed The Journey," Anju Modi On Completing 25 Years In Fashion Industry

Ace designer Anju Modi, whose label completed a quarter of a century this year, closed day 4 of FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa, showcasing her collection inspired by one of the most pivotal movement in our history - the Swadeshi movement.The Anju Modi label, which has always emphasized and kept traditional Indian textiles at the forefront, exhibited designs that inspired from India's culture and heritage."Khadi is a breathing fabric. It has a kind of a texture which is weaved by hand, also, by passion and compassion. I thought that this is such an indigenous art of our country that it shouldn’t die down. The motto is to revive and reinvent. The collection is a reinvention of the old. It is about going back in time but coming back to full circle, as in, today," said designer Anju Modi in an exclusive chat with News18.com post the event.At the event she also spoke of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India idea was also an inspiration for her and added that her collection, inspired by the movement which has a flavor of resistance, sacrifice and empowerment to finally trump over adversaries, was a tribute to the patriotic flavor of Indian clothing and its journey to the present day.(Photo: Designer Anju Modi's collection showcased on Day 4 of FDCI AIFWSS'18/ W Five Communication)The colors in our collection predominantly followed an organic palette and hues of indigo to highlight the mood of that period. The key elements of striped and checkered patterns with slubbed yarns, aged and faded feel, and gauzy texture narrated these more nuanced emotions.Speaking about completing 25 years in the world of fashion, the designer told News18.com, “I thoroughly enjoyed the journey. There are always uphills and downhills but it’s a matter of taking it in your stride and checking what is it that will keep you motivated to have the courage to go beyond any difficulty. And once you have done it, it gives you a sense of satisfaction, content and achievement that as a person I am learning and evolving."When asked what has kept her going for the last quarter of a century, Anju Modi said, “Compassion and passion for art and culture of our country. I am a painting and nature lover. All these things including reading and music keep me going and empower me.”The 5-day long fashion extravaganza will conclude on October 15 with several designers including Suneet Varma and Rina Dhaka presenting their collection.