News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Airbnb to Introduce New Feature for Travelers with Disabilities
Listings will include detailed information on the range of accessibility adaptations that expand beyond the standard 'wheelchair accessible' designation.
Representative image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews
Airbnb has acquired a platform created to help people with disabilities find accessible hotels, vacation rentals and apartments. Founded in 2015 by a pair of friends who live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Accomable was launched in the aim of making travel more accessible for all travelers, regardless of disability, says Airbnb.
Over the coming months, the Accomable site will wind down and its listings integrated into the Airbnb platform in about 60 countries. Listings will include detailed information on the range of accessibility adaptations that expand beyond the standard 'wheelchair accessible' designation.
The checklist will be expanded to include details like 'step-free' entry to rooms, entryways that are wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair, and a space for more descriptive information on the home's accessibility.
Over the coming months, the Accomable site will wind down and its listings integrated into the Airbnb platform in about 60 countries. Listings will include detailed information on the range of accessibility adaptations that expand beyond the standard 'wheelchair accessible' designation.
The checklist will be expanded to include details like 'step-free' entry to rooms, entryways that are wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair, and a space for more descriptive information on the home's accessibility.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhaichung Bhutia Offers to Help Majid Khan Train On his Return From LeT
- Padmavati Row: Shabana Azmi Urges Film Industry to 'Boycott IFFI as a Protest Against the Threats to Deepika, Bhansali'
- Aksar 2 Review: A Not Uninteresting Film Disfigured by a Spectacularly Failed Attempt at Eroticism
- French Wine County Introduces Beef That'll Taste of Burgundy
- OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer