Aishwariya Rai Lauds Rouble Nagi For Beautifying Mumbai

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday inaugurated artist-social activist Rouble Nagi's sculpture titled "The Paradise Garden" and thanked the activist for beautifying the city.

"We are thankful to Rubel as she is making your city more beautiful and as a Mumbaikar, I am too happy to join this ongoing movement to beautify our city and have art installations," said Aishwarya.

"Art is not just for the exclusive section of society, it has to be enjoyed by all. In fact, art becomes artwork with increased audience's appreciation," she added.

The Paradise Garden sculpture is installed opposite Mehboob Studio, Bandra, and Aish says that she has a special connection with the place. "This is a special place, as I have lived in Bandra till I got married and Mehboob Studio is the place where I have done lots of work."

Rubel Nagi, while speaking about her inspiration, told the media: "Public art has the power to energise our public spaces, arouse our thinking and transform the places where we live, work and play into more welcoming, beautiful and interactive communities."

"Public art isn't just art for the wealthy or those inclined to visit museums and gallery shows; it is art for everyone. As an artist, I seek solace and inspiration in nature. Nature and art are inseparably linked. Nowhere can we find as much inspiration, peace and solace as in nature," she further said.

Poonam Mahajan, a BJP Member of Parliament from Mumbai North-Central, also joined Aishwarya at the inauguration ceremony.