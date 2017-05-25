DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Aishwarya Just Wore A Glittering Black Sabyasachi Saree With Plenty Of Panache
All images: Yogen Shah
The grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream took place in Mumbai and many big names from the B-town were spotted at the do. Everyone is desperately waiting for the release of Sachin: A Billion Dreams and so is Bollywood. Among all the big names in Bollywood attending the mega event, one such priceless appearance was made by Aishwarya Rai, who looked heavenly in a shimmery Sabyasachi black saree.
Take a look at her beautiful outfit of the day:
She glammed up her look with smokey kohled eyes and a perfect red pout. Her tousled layered hair were done into lose waves
setting it just right for the evening occasion.
Aishwarya, who returned from Cannes a few days ago indeed stopped traffic at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Her red carpet appearances at the event have managed to impress her fans and critics. This was Aishwarya's 16th year at the Cannes Film Festival.
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli and Co Arrive in London
- New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire First Drive Review: Does it Aspire to Amaze You?
- Why KJo is the Definition of Love, Friendship and Bold Decisions
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- It's Official: OnePlus 5 to Be India's First Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835