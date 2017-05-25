Aishwarya Just Wore A Glittering Black Sabyasachi Saree With Plenty Of Panache

The grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dream took place in Mumbai and many big names from the B-town were spotted at the do. Everyone is desperately waiting for the release of Sachin: A Billion Dreams and so is Bollywood. Among all the big names in Bollywood attending the mega event, one such priceless appearance was made by Aishwarya Rai, who looked heavenly in a shimmery Sabyasachi black saree.

Take a look at her beautiful outfit of the day:

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan @aishwaryaarai in a #Sabyasachi Couture #Sari #HandCraftedInIndia Styled By @theanisha #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bachchan @_aishwaryaraibachchan A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

She glammed up her look with smokey kohled eyes and a perfect red pout. Her tousled layered hair were done into lose waves

setting it just right for the evening occasion.

Aishwarya, who returned from Cannes a few days ago indeed stopped traffic at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Her red carpet appearances at the event have managed to impress her fans and critics. This was Aishwarya's 16th year at the Cannes Film Festival.