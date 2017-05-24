Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not an amateur figure at the Cannes red carpet and her looks from the 70th edition of the film festival hold a testimony to that. The actress was trusted to bring the magic of Cannes back to the fore and to the delight of fashion connoisseurs, she didn't disappoint.

She opted for varied ensembles during her 2-day visit to the French Riviera and made an iconic appearance when she sashayed down the red carpet in an icy blue Michael Cinco Cinderella-esque couture gown. But as it turns out, Aishwarya wasn't the only one to channel her inner princess.

Image: Reuters Pictrues

Her daughter Aaradhya gave Aishwarya a tough competition when she decided to twirl her way through. Dressed in a pink gown, the three-year-old along with her ever-gorgeous mother, looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale.

In one of the recent pictures doing the rounds of social media, the two make for just the perfect mother-daughter duo as they strike a pose for the shutterbugs.

Quite interestingly, in a recent interview Aishwarya spoke at length about Aaradhya's comfort with the paparazzi.

"There are certain things in her (Aaradhya) that make me smile... Like when fans come to me with a selfie request, at times she photo bombs them. At times, she asks me, 'Mamma, not me na?' as she knows I keep requesting shutterbugs not to click her pictures. In fact, the recent airport photo that you all have seen her waving at in, has a story. When I saw the picture, I asked her, ‘Whom were you waving your hands at?'. She said, ‘No Mumma, I was telling them, no no, no photo please!'. Isn't it cute? She is very spontaneous.

"Well, I think yes, as she understands the fact that we get photographed everywhere we go, at the airport, outside our house. She knows that we go places and sees our posters everywhere. I think Aaradhya is quite aware, but I do not sit down and talk about these things," she added.

