Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes Bold In Black At Cannes 2017

While the fashion connoisseurs are busy recovering from the spell cast by Aishwarya Rai last night, the gorgeous actress is busy breaking her usual dressing norms one after the another.

For her 16th Cannes red carpet appearance last night, Aishwarya chose to channel her inner princess in an icy blue Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco and now she turned a perfect muse in a black ensemble from the Ashi studio.

However simple the look may be, it's definitely a more quirky and bolder choice, as compared to the previous ones.

Makeup : Color Riche Moist Mat Orange Power, Super Liner Perfect Slim Blue, Superstar Mascara, Lucent Magique Blush in Paradise Coral pic.twitter.com/KZFClZsTzy — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

The actress amped up her look with bold make-up choices including a pop orange lip colour.

Anyone well acquainted with Aishwarya's red carpets appearances knows how gracefully she's been pulling off different looks since 2002 and 2017 seem to be the year for the ever-gorgeous actress!

Aishwarya, who first went to Cannes with Devdas back in 2002, is presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial again this year.