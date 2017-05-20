Aishwarya Rai Is The Quintessential Lady In Red At Cannes 2017

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has wowed everyone with her fashion picks in the last two days, decided to take a detour from her usual dressing style. The fashion connoisseurs all around trusted Aishwarya to bring back the Cannes red carpet magic to the fore and the actress hasn't disappointed them.

She arrived at Cannes red carpet looking like a princess straight out of a fairytale in an icy blue Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco last night and floored everyone with her majestic charm. While most fans wondered how will she outdo a look as grand as this, the actress went ahead and proved that there's no stopping her at the French Riviera.

She looked beguiling in a red sweetheart neck Ralph and Russo gown.

She topped the look Black Cherry lips and highlighted black lashes.

Get this look: Color Riche Moist Mat Black Cherry, True Match Lumi Highlighter Liquid in Rose, Superstar Mascara & La Palette Nude in Rose! pic.twitter.com/oF1Mh1YvVX — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017

For her 16th time at Cannes Film Festival - she decided to break free from the tag of playing safe and opted for various designers' creations. From a bottle green diaphanous peacock dress from Yanina Couture to a Mark Bumgarner gown, it's interesting to see Aishwarya experimenting with her looks.