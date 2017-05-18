Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves For Cannes 2017 With Daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at Cannes Film Festival, left for the 70th edition on Wednesday night. Anyone well acquainted with Aishwarya's appearances at red carpets knows how gracefully she's been pulling off different looks since 2002.

The actress, however, decided to take her daughter Aaradhya to keep her company this time.

Image: Yogen Shah

Dressed in a stylish brown trench coat, Aishwarya looked radiant as she protected her daughter from the paparazzi while Aaradhya seemed to be having fun as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Image: Yogen Shah

Abhishek Bachchan, the doting family man that he is, accompanied them to the airport to see off the mother-daughter duo.

Image: Yogen Shah

Aishwarya, who first went to Cannes with Devdas back in 2002, will be presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial again this year, wherein she'll be walking the red carpet in the capacity of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador on May 19-20.