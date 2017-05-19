Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a record of taking Cannes by the storm - sometimes with her ethnic wear, sometimes with her unconventional choices. She manages to look equally gorgeous no matter what she decides to wear.

The day 3 of Cannes saw the Bollywood actress twirling and dancing her way through in a bottle green ensemble from Yanina couture first and then in a Mark Bumgarner cream gown. The first two looks from the day got her fans pretty curious to know what she'll wear when she walks the red carpet and to her fans' delight, the third look, seems to be the most glamorous of them all.

There's no stopping Aishwarya at the French Riviera and this choice is a testament to that. She looked ethereal as she walked the red carpet sporting a staight out of a fairytale gown designed by Michael Cinco. She teamed it up with a pair of Ferragamo heels. It seemed as if Aishwarya brought to reality a princess straight out of a fairytale!

Her hair and dewy makeup, too, is spot on!

Aishwarya, who first went to Cannes with Devdas back in 2002, will be presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial again this year, wherein walked the red carpet in the capacity of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador.

Before the red carpet, the actress was clicked wearing a bottle green diaphanous peacock-like dress and a Mark Bumgarner cream gown.