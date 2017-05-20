X

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna Met At Cannes 2017 And The Result Is Iconic!

News18.com

Updated: May 20, 2017, 12:19 PM IST
For her 16th Cannes red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to channel her inner princess. The actress opted for an icy blue Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco and made millions of hearts skip a beat when she strutted down the red carpet.

aishwarya-3Image: Reuters Pictures

aishwarya-4Image: Reuters Pictures

With an oomph so subtle and a grace so timeless, Aishwarya looked breathtaking, to say the least.

aishwarya-2Image: Reuters Pictures

aishwarya-1Image: Reuters Pictures

Another celebrity to have got the red carpet magic back to the fore was Rihanna. She chose a white Christian Dior gown and with an attitude so fetching, she absolutely nailed the look!

rihanna-2Image: Reuters Pictures

rihanna-3Image: Reuters Pictures

But what further caught everyone's fancy was when the two ladies struck a pose together for the shutterbugs.

With beautiful Rihanna

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on

In an iconic moment, the two seemed to be pretty comfortable around each other, as they were clicked having a candid chat.

But now for the rest, it's more than a sight to behold.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 12:16 PM IST
