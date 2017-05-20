DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna Met At Cannes 2017 And The Result Is Iconic!
For her 16th Cannes red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to channel her inner princess. The actress opted for an icy blue Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco and made millions of hearts skip a beat when she strutted down the red carpet.
With an oomph so subtle and a grace so timeless, Aishwarya looked breathtaking, to say the least.
Another celebrity to have got the red carpet magic back to the fore was Rihanna. She chose a white Christian Dior gown and with an attitude so fetching, she absolutely nailed the look!
But what further caught everyone's fancy was when the two ladies struck a pose together for the shutterbugs.
In an iconic moment, the two seemed to be pretty comfortable around each other, as they were clicked having a candid chat.
But now for the rest, it's more than a sight to behold.
