Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna Met At Cannes 2017 And The Result Is Iconic!

For her 16th Cannes red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to channel her inner princess. The actress opted for an icy blue Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco and made millions of hearts skip a beat when she strutted down the red carpet.

Image: Reuters Pictures

Image: Reuters Pictures

With an oomph so subtle and a grace so timeless, Aishwarya looked breathtaking, to say the least.

Image: Reuters Pictures

Image: Reuters Pictures

Another celebrity to have got the red carpet magic back to the fore was Rihanna. She chose a white Christian Dior gown and with an attitude so fetching, she absolutely nailed the look!

Image: Reuters Pictures

Image: Reuters Pictures

But what further caught everyone's fancy was when the two ladies struck a pose together for the shutterbugs.

With beautiful Rihanna A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on May 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

In an iconic moment, the two seemed to be pretty comfortable around each other, as they were clicked having a candid chat.

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on May 19, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

But now for the rest, it's more than a sight to behold.