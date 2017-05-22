Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Ruled At The Cannes And Returned Back In Style

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has wowed everyone with her fashion picks in the last two days, has returned to the town with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya was photographed with Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. Aishwarya looked chic in denims and tee paired with a stylish embroidered jacket while Aaradhya looked cute in a printed Minnie mouse dress. Aaradhya, who as Aishwarya says is now at ease with the media, smiled and posed as the paparazzi clicked pictures. Take a look at some pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya at the airport:

Aishwarya who made an appearance on the Cannes red carpet for an international cosmetics brand also presented fans with her film Devdas this year. From a bottle green diaphanous peacock dress from Yanina Couture to a Mark Bumgarner gown, it was interesting to see Aishwarya experimenting with her looks.