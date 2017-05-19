Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at Cannes Film Festival, is currently in the French city to attend the 70th edition of Cannes. The wait for Aishwarya's first look, however, now comes to an end as the photos have emerged on various social media platforms.

Aishwarya, who is often accused of playing safe, opted for a layered, floor length ensemble from Yanina Couture. While the outfit is sure to create a divide amid the fashionistas, it's interesting to see her choose a bottle green diaphanous peacock-like dress.

The plunging neckline of her gown perfectly complements the green shade of her eyes.

The goddess of beauty is all set to live her #LifeAtCannes!

Lips : Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom pic.twitter.com/3HVGbzlsno — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017

She completed her look with minimal jewellery and bright pink lips.

In another appearance, the actress united with Eva Longoria and opted for a Mark Bumgarner cream gown.

While her first look was more on the edgy side, her second look is a sight to behold.

With these extra glamorous looks from her Cannes wardrobe, one can expect a series of breathtaking appearances as she takes over the red carpet tonight.

Aishwarya, who first went to Cannes with Devdas back in 2002, will be presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial again this year, wherein she'll be walking the red carpet in the capacity of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador on May 19-20.