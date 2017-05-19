DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Looks From Cannes 2017 Will Get You Excited For Her Red Carpet Appearance
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at Cannes Film Festival, is currently in the French city to attend the 70th edition of Cannes. The wait for Aishwarya's first look, however, now comes to an end as the photos have emerged on various social media platforms.
Aishwarya, who is often accused of playing safe, opted for a layered, floor length ensemble from Yanina Couture. While the outfit is sure to create a divide amid the fashionistas, it's interesting to see her choose a bottle green diaphanous peacock-like dress.
Redefining beauty and grace for the sixteenth time! #AishwaryaAtCannes #LifeAtCannes #CannesFilmFestival #Cannes2017 #Cannes70 pic.twitter.com/4N5PuUwyK8
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
The plunging neckline of her gown perfectly complements the green shade of her eyes.
The goddess of beauty is all set to live her #LifeAtCannes!
Lips : Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom pic.twitter.com/3HVGbzlsno
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Sun, sand and our queen in Cannes! What more can we ask for #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #LifeAtCannes #CannesQueen #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/yWDL1GdROH
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
When you are as beautiful as the place you are at! ❤️ #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes #CannesFilmFestival #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/Fd5h9YHpqS
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
She completed her look with minimal jewellery and bright pink lips.
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan looks ravishing in this stunning piece by #YaninaCouture #LifeAtCannes #CannesQueen pic.twitter.com/WS1lo5oG1N
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
In another appearance, the actress united with Eva Longoria and opted for a Mark Bumgarner cream gown.
Reunited with our #Lorealista @EvaLongoria #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/0NKLEWJoWV
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
While her first look was more on the edgy side, her second look is a sight to behold.
When at Cannes, pose and pout #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes #CannesQueen pic.twitter.com/er7dGHvr9W
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
With these extra glamorous looks from her Cannes wardrobe, one can expect a series of breathtaking appearances as she takes over the red carpet tonight.
Sitting pretty and living the #LifeAtCannes #CannesQueen #AishwaryaAtCannes #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/oTeNrIklQV
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Aishwarya, who first went to Cannes with Devdas back in 2002, will be presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial again this year, wherein she'll be walking the red carpet in the capacity of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador on May 19-20.
