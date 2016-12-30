Every year some looks set trends, others create controversies. When it comes to fashion statements, there’s no place as exciting as Bollywood and thanks to our celebrities, we often spot some out-of-the-box trends too. Since enough has been written about the best of 2016, we bring you the quirkiest of looks – some bad, some good – which our celebs owned in the year gone by.

Aishwarya Rai

It’s very unusual of Aishwarya Rai to step out of her comfort zone and not play safe with fashion. But at 69th Cannes Film Festival, fans witnessed a different side of the actress. At first, her lavender-purple lip shade created a ruckus but later on, it created a trend that everybody wanted to try out. Many panned and poked fun at her bold move of lavender-purple lips but she had no qualms about sporting it. From crediting her shade to be a sponsored product of Asian paints to comparing it with ‘kaala khatta’ – Twitter was flooding with tweets and retweets.

Image: Reuters Pictures

Ranveer Singh

If there’s one actor who knows no limits and no bounds – it’s Ranveer Singh. It’s pretty iconic that the man outdoes himself everytime he steps out. Sometimes he appears in a black transparent outfit, sometimes he sports ensembles that have no name but nevertheless, he usually turns fashion on its head. In 2016, many trolled him for his choice of quirky outfits and his beyond-the-usual understanding of fashion but did that affect his antics? Definitely not.

Image: Yogen Shah

Rekha

Kanjivaram sari, maroon lip shade and a round bindi - Rekha is one celebrity who has her name written all over her signature look. But 2016 made her ditch this look and experiment with even bolder looks. When the veteran actress attended the screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, she wore a white jacket and a pair of black pants. She glammed up her style quotient with a pair of boots and a beanie. This uber-cool Rekha came as a breath of fresh air in 2016. She even indulged in some friendly banter with Aamir Khan and his height.

Image: Yogen Shah

Sonam Kapoor

Never has she, never will she care about what fashion police thinks of her fashion outfits. She pulls off an Anavila Mishra’s sari with the same grace she carries a Ralph and Russo red carpet gown. Even though there was nothing technically wrong with her ensemble at the 69th Cannes Film Festival, she still became a muse for social media trolls. Some called the outfit a part of ‘raita fail gaya’ gang, others termed it as a ‘rumali roti’. Some even went ahead and referred to it as a bedsheet but none of it affected Sonam’s virtue of bringing one’s wildest fashion sartorial dreams to life. She pulled off space bunnies, vampire-themed lip shades and so much more this year!

Image: Reuters Pictures

Deepika Padukone

For MTV European Music Awards red carpet, Deepika Padukone opted for a Monisha Jaising olive-green ensemble but little did she know, what was to follow. Even though Indian publications appreciated her look, a British tabloid termed it as a ‘Bollywood blunder’ and featured her in the list of worst dressed celebrities.