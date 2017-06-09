Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Topless For A Jewellery Campaign

Model-actress Alessandra Ambrosio has posed topless for a jewellery campaign.

In the latest campaign by jewellery maker Jacquie Aiche, the 36-year-old covers her modesty with her hands as she poses seductively on a bed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ambrosio sports layers of diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. She appears to cover her lower body with white sheets.

Sunday morning 💎💛💎 #mood #JAxALE A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

In another photograph, Ambrosio wears only white suspenders over her chest, showing off a huge amount of cleavage.

Aiche explains that the jewellery is inspired by many cultures. On her site, the description read: "Having been raised in a multi-cultural home with both Egyptian and American parents, Jacquie's distinctive style was born."

"It is the unlikely combination of these two richly storied heritages that creates her signature aesthetic."