Alia Bhatt Goes Topless For Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot, See Pic

If there is one thing that can truly define bold and beautiful in a glimpse it is actress Alia Bhatt's latest photograph that is going viral on the web.

Alia who is basking in the glory of her successful films including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab etc, turned muse for ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani where the young, hot and chirpy actress posed topless for a photoshoot.

The sexy siren, who was last seen flaunting her perfect figure in a bright pink bikini in the film Shandaar, shed all inhibitions (if there were any) and showed off her bold and sizzling avatar in the latest photoshoot.

Looking smouldering in the image, Alia is seen flaunting her selve figure by just holding a black cat strategically to cover the bare minimum. The actress is looking so stunning that it is difficult to take your eyes off her. And of course her 'cattitude' deserves a special mention.

Dabboo took to Instagram to share Alia's image and he captioned it, "Love the 'Cattitude', Dont Ya? (sic)."

The photo has fans swooning over Alia's beauty and jaw-dropping sexy avatar. Take a look.

In fact, earlier this year, Alia posed topless for the photographer for his annual calendar and she looked super cute in a tiara with a lovely smile on her face.

Not just Alia, Ratnani shot with other B-town beauties as well including Jacqueline Fernandez and Shraddha Kapoor, who looked equally stunning as did Alia in the above photo. Take a look.

Alia who has been spotted with rumoured beau Siddharth Malhotra on several occasions, is prepping up for her next film, Ayan Mukherji directorial Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor.