Alia, Siddharth, Kajol, Sushant, Karan Make A Stylish Entry At The Lokmat Style Awards 2017

Alia, who sported a perfect mix of modern and classic, was dressed in a beige chikankari skirt and a taffeta crop top with flared sleeves by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:November 15, 2017, 3:27 PM IST
(Photo: Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra at Lokmat Style Awards 2017/ Yogen Shah)
B-town stars Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Siddharth Malhotra and Sushant Singh Rajput upped the glamour quotient with their stylish appearances at the Lokmat Style Awards 2017 held at Taj Land's End in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dressed in a black suit, filmmaker-turned-producer Karan Johar too turned heads at the event.

B-town divas Alia Bhatt and Kajol, who received Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Next Gen Star and Most Stylish Glamour Icon awards respectively, slayed it on the red carpet of the awards night dressed in stunning garments from the atelier of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Abraham and Thakore respectively.

Alia, who sported a perfect mix of modern and classic, was dressed in a beige chikankari skirt and a taffeta crop top with flared sleeves by the designer duo. The actress looked like a vision as she paired her attire with statement kundan earrings, a neat ponytail and minimal makeup.

Take a look.

Credit: @Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Credit: @Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, Kajol, who was dressed in a silk bandhani saree with foil cutwork jacket, gave her red carpet look a workwear spin by pairing the outfit with a watch by Titan. Neat center parted hair and earthy makeup and no accessories accentuated the diva's look.

Take a look.

Credit: @Mohit Rai

Credit: @Mohit Rai

Karan Johar, who received the Most Stylish Power Icon award at the prestigious event, looked dapper in a black butterfly motif suit by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Besides the amazing outfit, Karan's gold shoes grabbed eyeballs too.

Take a look.

Credit: @Manish Malhotra

Actors Siddharth Malhotra and Sushant Singh Rajput, who were awarded the most stylish actor and most stylish youth icon awards respectively, looked suave in their designer ensembles.

Take a look.

(Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput and Siddharth Malhotra at Lokmat Style Awards 2017/ Yogen Shah) (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput and Siddharth Malhotra at Lokmat Style Awards 2017/ Yogen Shah)
