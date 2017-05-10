Alia Bhatt Keeps It Casual Yet Chic For Justin Bieber's Concert In Mumbai

With every passing minute, the euphoria and enthusiasm among Beliebers is on the rise. The Grammy Award winning Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber arrived in Mumbai early on Wednesday amidst tight security for his maiden concert in India - a part of his Purpose World Tour.

The entry to the DY Patil stadium which opened at around at 3 pm this afternoon, is going to see a massive crowd of approximately 45,000 Bieber fans, including several Bollywood celebrities. A red carpet was laid out for all the celebrities expected to attend the gala night.

Among the many stars who showed up at the stadium, we spotted actress Alia Bhatt and quite liked her fashion choice. She showed up in denim shorts, a long blue top which she tucked in from the front and sky blue denims which she teamed with a cool pair of sunglasses and metallic sneakers. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star was accompanied by friend Ayan Mukherjee.

The 24-year-old actress kept her look casual and yet managed to look super chic in the outfit. She looked relaxed and yet super excited to enjoy the Canadian pop sensation's gig. Take a look.

As many as 500 police personnel and 25 officers have been deployed for security, while Bieber has Bollywood star Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera accompanying him.