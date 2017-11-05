GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alia Bhatt Looks Chic In This Hot Pink Outfit, See Pic

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Raazi.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:November 5, 2017, 2:02 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Looks Chic In This Hot Pink Outfit, See Pic
(Image: Alia Bhatt/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Alia Bhatt has been slaying it in her recent avatars. Be it her traditional look during Diwali festivities or her suede and lace look during a recent film festival, Alia has been nailing each look effortlessly and in style.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star was recently snapped wearing a Topshop hot pink pantsuit which she paired with a lace top, no accessories, a neat ponytail, nude footwear and hot pink lips for a corporate event which she attended with her friend and mentor, filmmaker-turned-producer Karan Johar.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia looked both chic and hot at the same time and managed to pull off the daring colour without much effort.

Take a look.

Credit: @Ami Patel

Credit: @Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini

(Photo: Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt at an event/ Yogen Shah) (Photo: Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt at an event/ Yogen Shah)

