Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra Look Smitten as They Arrive For a Wedding Reception Together
Whether they admit it or not, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured relationship has become the talk of the tinsel town. Never has the 'couple' admitted to being in a relationship nor they've denied it. But each time they make a public appearance together, it adds fuel to the fire.
Recently, the two of them attended producer Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya's wedding reception and to everyone's surprise, they entered the venue together.
They arrived in style and stepped out from the same car and were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.
Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-white ensemble while Sidharth looked dapper in a black-blue suit.
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan didn't shy away from asking Sidharth about his rumoured relationship with Alia and the actor very diplomatically dodged the question again. He even had a guilty smile on his face when thrown with this question.
On the professional front, Alia is currently gearing up for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth will be next seen in Reload opposite Jaqueline Fernandez.
