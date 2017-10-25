Amazon Wine to Empty Its Barrels by End of 2017

Amazon is shutting down its dedicated online marketplace for wine. In an email obtained by Techcrunch.com, the retail giant informed its wine sellers that Amazon Wine will close Dec. 31, 2017.The dedicated portal launched in 2012 and was Amazon's third attempt at penetrating the online wine sales market, Techcrunch noted. The closure comes in the wake of Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, which also sells wine.Though Amazon Wine will be no more, consumers can still purchase wine through the main site, via their grocery delivery service Amazon Fresh and Prime Now.