American Vogue to Feature Photoshoot With British PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May will appear in the April issue of American Vogue.

Citing a spokesman for 10 Downing Street who confirmed that May posed for photos with the fashion magazine, WWD reports that the PM was photographed by Annie Leibovitz at her country house in Buckinghamshire, England.

If, as it's been reported by British media, May is featured on the Vogue cover, it would mark the first time a prime minister has graced the cover of the publication, points out WWD.

Margaret Thatcher has appeared inside British Vogue.

May is a fashion-conscious politician who is a fan of brands like Vivienne Westwood, Anya Hindmarch, Longchamp, Russell & Bromley, L.K. Bennett and Clarks.