Designer Amit Aggarwal Talks About Reinvention Of Vintage Sarees, Sustainable Fashion And More
(Photo: Designer Amit Aggarwal's Official Instagram account)
"The most versatile garment in the world, the saree is an incredible design contribution from India," said designer Amit Aggarwal in an exclusive interview to News18.com.
A graduate from the National Institute Of Fashion Technology, designer Amit Aggarwal, who is a master fusion creator of sustainable materials and traditional Indian crafts -- known for making intentional eco-friendly design choices and popularising upcycled creations and turning them into mainstream fashion in India -- besides being a die hard fan of the traditional Indian six-yards, is someone who is constantly inspired by the garment and keeps reinventing it to increase the outfits lifetime and to make it more appealing and wearable for the younger generation.
The designer client list includes various Bollywood stars including actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Esha Gupta, Kalki Koechlin to name a few.
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
"My favourite thing about a saree is that it is a seamless textile with boundless possibilities. There is always something that a vintage saree can offer even after it has lost its original purpose. It is this feature of a the garment which keeps inspiring me," the distinguished designer said.
"The simplicity and versatility of a saree – being seamless yards of textile, remains the same through time. It has evolved in the form of contemporary drapes and modern styling," he added.
Elaborating on his love for sarees and throwing light on how he restored the cast-away garments to give them a modern look yet highlighting its original weave by way of design aesthetics and techniques, Aggarwal said, "I love the saree in its classic form. I wouldn't add or take away anything from it. What I have done in the last two collections is restored sarees which have lost their original purpose. I have sourced vintage cast-away sarees and used my design ethics, aesthetics and technique to create ensembles which highlight the essence of the original weave. I have kept the heritage of these Benarasi sarees intact but due the time these sarees deteriorated and therefore inspired me to restore them to increase its lifetime."
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
"For me it starts with the feeling of love for these magnificent weaves and utilizing them in a modern outlook. These saris are draped into contemporary ensembles for a bride to wear them on her wedding day," he added.
Speaking about sustainable fashion, which of course, is a huge part of his own design process, Aggarwal told News18.com, "As a designer, I enjoy using waste or discarded materials that are picked up from various industries to make the collection. For me it's important to respect what one has and take care of it." "Sustainability for me works at different levels. I understand the coexistence of crafts and art as the culture and heritage of a country, alongside the advances of technology. My brand blends these two with the idea of sustaining our present."
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
