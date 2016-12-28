Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt To Katrina-Ranbir: A Lookback At The Most Shocking Breakups of 2016

2016 was an eventful year – in terms of fashion trends, blockbuster releases and relationship scenarios. But for a lot of celebrities, the year proved to be a bumpy ride as the hints of quarrels, fights and bitterness created a stir in their paradise, both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Most of them, after dating or being married to each other for a couple of years, decided to part ways. The news of some came as a shock to fans, others were taken with a pinch of salt and dealt as expected outcomes of a bad marriage. Many fans started blaming the year for its unprecedented happenings and termed 2016 as one of the cruelest years there ever has been.

As we take a step in the direction of another year to get our life on track, we take a ride back to some of the most shocking celebrity breakups that one had to deal with during 2016.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Ranbir and Katrina’s breakup was probably one of the most-talked, the most-hyped and surrounded by zenith of speculations this year. After dating each other for six years and living together for over a year, the two of them decided to part ways earlier this year. While the rumours of their relationship falling apart started doing the rounds of social media some months before their actual split, the two of them never commented until recently. In separate free-wheeling interviews to CNN-News18’s entertainment editor Rajeev Masand, both of them shared the gamut of emotions they felt and how they were coping with them. Despite their personal differences, the professional rapport remained cordial even when they worked together for their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

Image: Yogen Shah

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Millions of hearts and dreams were shattered in September when after months of denial and speculation Brangelina announced their split. They first met in 2005, while shooting for Mr and Mrs Smith. Ever since the rumours of them being together started to surface, they were treated as the chosen one by fans from across the world. Whether it was the way they decided to expand their family or that they agreed to tie the knot only because their kids wanted to see the wedding; their love story looked nothing short of a film’s script.

Image: Reuters Pictures

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan

The couple, who fell in love at first sight, called it quits in March. The two of them were married over 18 years and their divorce proceedings came as a bewildering shock to many. They met in 1993 while working for a television commercial and after few few years of dating, the two of them got married in 1998. The reasons for their separation remain to be unknown still. They might have parted ways but that didn’t come in their way of upbringing their 14-year-old son Arhaan. Infact, quite a lot of times, their social media posts raised hopes of fans of their possible reconciliation but all went in vain when the two were spotted at a family court recently.

Image: Yogen Shah

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

The much-in-love couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande also hit a rough patch this year. Having dated each other for over 6 years, their fans weren’t expecting a sudden split like that. Even when they called it off, they didn’t release any official statement. The exchange of cryptic messages on social media led various publications to cite Ankita’s over-possessive nature and Sushant’s growing stardom as the reason behind their breakup.

Image: Yogen Shah

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Akhtar

They took vows in 2000 and ended their 15-year-long marriage in 2016. They announced their decision to separate ‘mutually and amicably’ in January. Adhuna, who is six years older to Farhan, got her first break as a celebrity hairstylist in the latter’s directorial ‘Lakshya’. They’ve two daughters named Shakya and Akira.

Image: Yogen Shah

Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

Pulkit got married to Shweta in 2014 and separated after less than a year of their marriage. Some of the publications cited that it was Pulkit who chose to part ways under the pressure of his family. Soon after, the gossip mills were abuzz that there was a romance blooming between Yami Gautam and Pulkit.

Kamal Haasan and Gautami Tadimalla

One of the most high profile splits in Tamil Cinema was that of Gautami Tadimalla and Kamal Haasan this year. After almost 13 years of being together, they decided to move on. Gautami, who starred opposite Haasan in films like Aboorva Sagotharargal, Thevar Magan and the recent Papanasam, said it was not an easy decision for her. Not for them, not for their fans – the split made their loyal fans question the concept of commitment.

Image: News18 Archive

Johny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny and Amber first crossed paths on the sets of The Rum Diary and began dating in late 2012. At first they tried to keep their romance under the wrap but soon announced that they were going to wed in 2014. Depp and Heard divorced after a brief but an ugly spat where the actress accused Depp of domestic violence in their 15-month long relationship.

Image: Reuters Pictures

Drake and Rihanna

They performed together, they partied together and even got matching tattoos together; Drake even confessed his love for Rihanna at the 2016 MTV VMAs – everything looked good on the outside but soon the news of them splitting up surfaced on the internet and left everyone shocked. While some of them saw it coming considering their non-exclusivity, others were simply appalled.

Image: AP

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift

The relationship between the two went public in June when photos of them frolicking on the beach went viral. The two of them even went to meet each other’s parents and were often spotted vacationing together. But three months into the relationship, they decided to part ways. According to reports, it was Taylor Swift who put the brakes on the relationship after Tom wanted the relationship to go more and more public.